Lindsay Lohan spills beans on memorable moment from 'The Parent Trap'

Lindsay Lohan recently shared a memorable moment from her breakout role in Disney’s 1998 The Parent Trap.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress revealed her cheeky response to then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner when he jokingly asked, “Where’s your twin.”

In regards to this, Lohan recalled, “I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this. But I’ll never forget what I said: ‘Well, you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one.’”

According to Deadline, directed by Nancy Meyers, The Parent Trap starred a 12-year-old Lohan in dual roles as twins Hallie and Annie, who reunite at summer camp and hatch a plan to bring their divorced parents, played by Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid, back together.

During an appearance, the Mean Girls alum also addressed the possibility of a The Parent Trap reboot, as she said, “If Nancy Meyers was a part of that, yeah. I would never say no to Nancy.”

Meanwhile, a new The Parent Trap has yet to come to fruition, Lohan is set to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, the sequel to their 2003 hit Freaky Friday.

Additionally, the highly anticipated film is slated for release on August 8, 2025.