Prince Harry joins IGF team to conduct final pre-games visit to Vancouver and Whistler

Prince Harry joined Invictus Games Foundation Executive Team to conduct final pre-games visit to Vancouver and Whistler.

According to the Invictus Games Foundation, the team conducted its final pre-Games visit to Vancouver and Whistler to assess the operations and planning for the historic first winter-hybrid edition of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in February 2025.

In its role as the governing body, the Invictus Games Foundation has been making frequent visit to British Colombia to observe the operations and planning ahead of the seventh Invictus Games.

The IGF Executive Team was joined by Founding Patron, Prince Harry for the visit as well as attending a series of events to promote the upcoming Games.

Members of the Executive Team have been assessing the readiness of the Vancouver Whistler 2025 Organising Committee and visiting all the sites that will be used during the upcoming Games.

The Executive Team has been able to assess preparations at BC Place, Hillcrest Centre, Rodgers Arena, UBC Aquatics Centre, and Vancouver Convention Centre to ensure that Invictus Games competitors, their Friends & Family and spectators have the best possible experience at the Invictus Games.