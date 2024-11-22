Prince Harry having second thoughts about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has seemingly been having a number of second thoughts play out regarding his move with Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey mad this admission according to a report by GB News.

She she started by saying, “My interpretation of is this is that things haven’t quite worked out as he planned in Montecito," and due to this is appears "Harry’s having second thoughts and wanting to reboot his career…” with philanthropy and charity work.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has been working to promote the Invictus Games in Canada, and prior to this spent a long time solo traveling for causes like the WellChild Awards in the UK, and also had a brief stint in South Africa.

For those unversed, all this has come following comments by sources that sat with RadarOnline.

At the time they noted that Prince Harry appears ‘sick and tired’ of Hollywood because “if things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?”

They also said, “Obviously he's not happy. His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low – in Britain and in the U.S., where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war.”