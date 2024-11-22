Taylor Swift displays love letter mashup in Toronto's Eras Tour performance

Taylor Swift took to the stage in a raspberry and blue dress amid the cheers from a packed crowd of 49,000 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Thursday, November 21.

In regards to this, the Love Story hitmaker told the crowd before introducing the acoustic set, “This is one of my favorite parts of the night, Wish me luck”, where she performed a selection of songs on guitars and piano

While opening with Mr. Perfectly Fine, an upbeat vault track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Swift was met with an enthusiastic response.

Moreover, she remarked while prompting a roar from the audience, “Oh, you guys know that one, huh. Sing if you know this one... Time for a little revenge.”

As she teased the audience, she led into a performance of Better Than Revenge from Speak Now.

According to USA Today, the songstress’ fans lit up the arena, belting along to the chorus line from the re-recorded Taylor’s Version.

Additionally, the “two angsty, break-up-inspired tracks on guitar” were met with a huge applause as the lyrics said, “You deserve some applause 'cause you're so much better, and you're Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

While switching to the piano, Swift shifted the tone with heartfelt renditions of State of Grace from Red (Taylor’s Version) and Labyrinth from Midnights.

Furthermore, the slower-paced tracks expressed themes of “falling deeply in love” which ended with the line, “I thought the plane was going down; how'd you turn it right around?”

It is worth mentioning that with just five shows remaining, the Eras Tour is set to conclude on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.