 
Geo News

Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining

Prince Harry’s facing the endo of his honeymoon period

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Prince Harrys feelings for Meghan Markles home country is declining
Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining

Prince Harry’s feelings towards Meghan Markle, and the overwhelming affection from the ‘honeymoon’ period is reportedly at its end.

Royal author Tom Quinn made this statement public while referencing the Duke’s current state of mind.

He shared everything while speaking to RadarOnline and in that conversation he claimed that Prince Harry is reaching a point of no return because his honeymoon period seems to be at its end.

He was even quoted saying, “Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end”.

Thus it appears “Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

Before signing off Mr Quinn also admitted, “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan.”

Similar sentiments have also been shared by royal author Duncan Larcombe.

His feelings have been similarly candid admission with the same outlet and it claims, “No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind.”

Royal Expert reveals Kate Middleton's emotional inspiration behind Christmas concert
Royal Expert reveals Kate Middleton's emotional inspiration behind Christmas concert
Angelina Jolie scouring for another ‘paycheck': ‘She'll do anything'
Angelina Jolie scouring for another ‘paycheck': ‘She'll do anything'
Prince Harry joins IGF team to conduct final pre-games visit to Vancouver and Whistler
Prince Harry joins IGF team to conduct final pre-games visit to Vancouver and Whistler
Sophia Bush's return to 'Grey's Anatomy' finale leave fans curious
Sophia Bush's return to 'Grey's Anatomy' finale leave fans curious
Prince Harry having second thoughts about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry having second thoughts about Meghan Markle
Katie Maloney confirms she's dating musican Nick Martin
Katie Maloney confirms she's dating musican Nick Martin
Brianna LaPaglia dishes on hours-long calls with Zach Bryan's ex-wife
Brianna LaPaglia dishes on hours-long calls with Zach Bryan's ex-wife
King Charles releases emotional statement after Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plan revealed
King Charles releases emotional statement after Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plan revealed