Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining

Prince Harry’s feelings towards Meghan Markle, and the overwhelming affection from the ‘honeymoon’ period is reportedly at its end.

Royal author Tom Quinn made this statement public while referencing the Duke’s current state of mind.

He shared everything while speaking to RadarOnline and in that conversation he claimed that Prince Harry is reaching a point of no return because his honeymoon period seems to be at its end.

He was even quoted saying, “Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end”.

Thus it appears “Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

Before signing off Mr Quinn also admitted, “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan.”

Similar sentiments have also been shared by royal author Duncan Larcombe.

His feelings have been similarly candid admission with the same outlet and it claims, “No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind.”