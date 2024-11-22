Dwayne Johnson's reaction over his daughters' work in 'Moana 2' comes to light

Dwayne Johnson, who is widely recognised with his ring name The Rock, recently expressed his feelings over his daughter’s work in Moana 2.

Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 21, and posted a video of their daughters, namely Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, who were voicing their respective characters in the forthcoming sequel to Moana.

The video shows the girls in matching dresses walking into a recording booth at Walt Disney Animation Studios, looking amazed as they check out a big set piece based on the animated series that started with the 2016 movie.

The video then shows the girls smiling broadly and saying their lines while their father, who voices demigod Maui, sits behind them.

After listening to their voiceover work, Johnson exclaimed, "Much better than Daddy."

However, their characters in the movie have not been revealed yet; it appears that their animated versions will be of the same age as them.

Moreover, Hashian wrote a caption under her post that read, “This was the sweetest and FUNNEST day! So exciting that the munchkins got to voice characters for MOANA 2!! The MOANA-BE’s! Moana’s mini fan club on her island [emojis].”

“Tonight will be the very first time we all get to watch it and hear their little voices come to life... we can barely contain the excitement!.” she remarked.

“This movie has truly always meant the world to them, and now they always have an even extra special connection... definitely deserving of a cheeehooo!,” the little girls’ mother concluded by highlighting.

It is pertinent to mention that Disney is set to release Moana 2 in the United States on November 27, 2024.