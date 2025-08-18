Frank Grillo gets candid about surprising experience filming with John Cena

Frank Grillo reveals experience sharing the screen with John Cena in 'Peacemaker'

Frank Grillo is opening up about what it was like to share the screen with John Cena in the upcoming season of Peacemaker.

Grillo, 60, was at the premiere for the show's second season when he caught up with the press about his experience working with the WWE pro-wrestler turned actor, 48.

“[I’ve] got to tell you, he surprised me the most because he's an amazing actor,” Grillo told People Magazine. "What he does on this show, with this season specifically, he's got some heavy weights to lift.”

The Resurrection of Charles Manson star also praised Cena off-screen, calling him one of the most genuine people he’s ever met. “He’s maybe the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” he shared.

In Season 2, directed by James Gunn, Cena’s Peacemaker will confront his traumatic past and grapple with the possibility of a better future after discovering “an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be,” according to the show’s synopsis.

Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr., a character at odds with Cena’s Peacemaker. Despite the season’s darker themes, he said Cena rose to the challenge. “The material’s heavy,” Grillo noted, “but he stepped up and delivered.”

He also spoke fondly of the rest of the cast. "It’s an amazingly deep cast. Like, everyone is really great and accomplished. So, I've had a ball with everyone. I really have. They're all amazing," Grillo said.