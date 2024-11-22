Nicole Kidman fails to convince fans she wasn't celebrating Tom Cruise divorce

Nicole Kidman just set the record straight on a viral meme featuring her, but fans are not convinced.

Kidman, 57, was speaking to British GQ when she addressed the famous photo, insisting that she was not celebrating her 2001 split from Tom Cruise, 62, at the time but rather filming a scene for a movie.

“That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she insisted. “I know that image!”

Per online speculations, the picture was believed to have been taken in 2001 when Kidman was exiting her lawyer’s office after settling her divorce from Cruise.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted strutting down a sunny sidewalk with her eyes closed and her arms gesturing relief. However, Kidman dismissed all such assumptions.

Despite that, fans did not stop there and went on a fact-checking spree, claiming they couldn't find any evidence of Kidman wearing a similar outfit—a sheer patterned top and green capris—in any of her films.

“ok I just did a deep dive on this and not only does she not specify which movie it was, none of her legions of fans even have a hypothesis as to which movie it could have been. so I feel comfortable concluding that she’s lying and it really is a post-divorce paparazzi shot,” one X user wrote Monday in a post that has bagged over one million views.

“I can’t remember a movie where she went totally barefaced AND wigless?” another replied, to which a third added, “Also what movie would call for her to be dressed in those sneakers with that outfit??”

“I looked it up too and gave up cause none of the movies she’s in during 2001 even match this vibe ????,” a fourth added.

However, others suggested a possibility favouring Kidman's claim, arguing that it could have been from a “scene that was cut.”

“It’s gotta be a lie, but I do enjoy the idea (as the only possible alternative I can think of) that the photos are from unused footage from when she was supposed to do In the Cut lol,” one user wrote, referencing the star’s 2003 psychological thriller.

“Y’all are weird there are plenty of movies that people try to get made that never see the light of day,” someone else posted.