Prince Harry now at a breaking point and yearns for life before he married 

Prince Harry has reportedly reached his breaking point, so much so that he’s started to ‘yearn’ for what once was.

News about this has been shared by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

According to Radar Online he started the converastion off by noting the reason for this shift and explained that the Duke is turning “pouty” for what once was because the Californian abode he’s in has only “like-minded rich drones”.

Another reason is that “Meghan's dreams have all come true, but what about Harry's? He is now richer than he was, even more famous, and surrounded by celebrity hangers-on rather than the group of trusted people who [he] called friends.”

But, he did note that the pre-Megxit era failed to have at least one thing, and that was his children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to Mr Larcombe, “The major change for Harry is having two children in his life and being able to play the role of loving father and husband, something he has always wanted.”

Still “though aside from that dream achieved, there is arguably little else he has really gained.”

Hence, “No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind,” Mr Larcombe admitted following suit.