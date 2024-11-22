Taylor Swift takes aim at Joe Jonas during 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift, an iconic figure in the world of music, was recently spotted singing a mix of her breakup songs about Joe Jonas.

For those unversed, Jonas was Taylor's first famous boyfriend, and they started dating in July 2008 when they were both 18.

However, just after three months of their relationship, Jonas broke up with her over a phone call that Taylor says lasted only 27 seconds.

Later, Jonas married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, but their marriage could not last, and the couple eventually called it quits.

Following their separation, Turner was seen spending time with Taylor.

Now, at her Eras Tour concert on November 21, Taylor performed a mix of two songs about her first boyfriend, including Better Than Revenge and Mr. Perfectly Fine.

Better Than Revenge, from Taylor’s 2011 album Speak Now, was rumoured to be about Jonas' relationship with Camilla Belle.

Taylor sang, “Soon she's gonna find, stealing other people's toys on the playground won't make you many friends,” and added, “She should keep in mind, she should keep in mind, there is nothing I do better than revenge.”

Moreover, Mr. Perfectly Fine is included in Taylor's 2008 album Fearless, which came out just two months after her breakup with Jonas.

Taylor sang the part of the song that has the lyrics, "Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine, how's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. Always At The Right Place At The Right Time, baby. Hello, Mr. Casually Cruel, Mr. Everything Revolves Around You. I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye, and you're Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

As soon as the 34-year-old singer concluded singing, news spread fast on social media and got fans talking.

One fan jokingly commented, “Joe Jonas found dead.”

“Sophie Turner’s special request,” another wrote.

The third penned, “Joe Jonas just felt a sharp pain at the back of his neck.’

It is pertinent to mention that the Gorgeous singer is currently dating Travis Kelce, who is a professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it is being reported that the couple will soon get engaged.