Liam Payne's grave and final resting place ‘under attack: ‘More security needed'

Liam Payne’s final resting place has become a potential mark by pilfers

November 22, 2024

Liam Payne has come under risk of potential pilfering, at the hands of his fans who wish to descend upon the churchyard of St Mary’s in the UK.

Insight into this has been brought to light by RadarOnline, and in their report its being revealed that that the church where he’s been buried is ‘bracing’ for an army to rummage through’ his grave.

According to a report by a Hollywood insider, "The church authorities are braced for an army of fans who are set to descend on Liam's final resting place. There is bound to be a lot of interest in the first few weeks and there is a worry that devotees will be tempted to take items left in honor of Liam.”

“There is talk of manning the spot with a couple of round-the-clock security guards, at least for the first couple of weeks while interest quietens and things get back to 'normal'. The last thing his grieving family needs is the prospect of grave robbers rearing their ugly heads.”

For those still unversed with the circumstances behind Payne’s passing, he was pronouned dead upon impact, after he fell from the third floor of his hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires.

