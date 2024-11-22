Prince Harry sends pointed message to 'demanding' father King Charles in new doc

Prince Harry appeared to have sent a pointed message to his father King Charles as he explores the relationship between a son and his “demanding father.”



The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming Netflix series, Polo, explores the dynamics of father-son relationships, at a time when he is unable to resolve his own issues with the King.

Produced by Harry and Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions, the documentary follows elite polo players, including a father-son duo competing against each other in the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

The documentary described the father-son son as "a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father" and "the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time,” as per GB News.

In the trailer of the series, the dad and coach of the of the young polo player criticizes his son's good looks and luxury lifestyle as a “distraction.”

This sparks tension with the player's girlfriend, who says in the doc, "I don't like to hear him criticise Jimmy."

It also features Adolfo Cambiaso of Team Valiente, a star polo athlete will compete against his 17-year-old son, Poroto of Team La Dolfina.

"I want to win against my dad,” Poroto says in the teaser of the upcoming documentary, set to premiere on December 10. "I can say I beat the greatest of the sport."

This comes amid Harry’s ongoing rift with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members. Ever since the Duke stepped down as senior working royal, he has been criticizing the Royal family on public platforms.

It strained his bond with the King and the rest of the family members. Most recently, Harry failed to acknowledged Charles’ birthday publically even though the Royal family wished him on his 40th birthday on their official social media accounts.