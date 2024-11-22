 
'Cruel Intentions' star Sarah Catherine Hook talks original movie cast

'Cruel Intentions' stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess as step siblings

November 22, 2024

Cruel Intentions reboot star Sarah Catherine Hook says she understands if the original movie’s cast – which included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in lead roles – doesn’t watch the reboot show.

"I understand if they don't [watch]," Sarah, who plays Gellar's role in the new Prime Video series, told People.

"That might be a little weird for them. We'll see," she stated.

The actress noted that it’s an honor for her to star in the reboot as the original film is one of her favorites.

"I've loved this movie so much for so long. My best friend and I, this was one of our favorite films together," she gushed. "I think the first time I ever watched it, I think I was in seventh grade — which is too young to watch — but I was with these older girls who were really cool and they introduced it to me, which I feel like is the perfect introduction to this movie. Watching it with cool girls and you're just like this dopey seventh grader with braces going through puberty."

She went on to praise the executives for allowing the actors to put their spin on the characters: "They gave us all of this creative freedom with the roles and really didn't want us to copy and paste. They wanted us to bring our own take on it and that helped a lot."

She further gushed over the show, saying, "It's naughty and delicious in a f---ed up kind of way that you're just like... This is just, I don't know — when are we ever going to get to do anything like this [again]?"

Sarah Catherine Hook stars in Cruel Intentions alongside Zac Burgess, who plays her step-brother Lucien. The show is streaming on Prime Video.

