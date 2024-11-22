 
November 22, 2024

Cynthia Erivo exposes what really happened behind the scenes of 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo recently got candid and opened up about using "psychological tricks" while working with Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked.

The two stars play Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, in the movie, which is based on the popular book and Broadway musical.

According to Daily Mail, Erivo talked about the challenges she and Grande faced while giving an interview on The Graham Norton Show, which will be televised on Friday, November 22.

Taking into account live singing while doing high wire stunts, she said, “It took a lot of training.”

The Pinocchio star expanded on this, sharing, “Normally when you sing a big song, you are grounded by the floor beneath you, but in a harness and a corset, you have to find where the breath needs to be. It took a lot of physical and psychological tricks.”

Erivo then went on to shed light on her bond with Grande by quipping, “We only got together once we knew we were doing it. The first time we sang, we realised our voices work so well together.”

“It's been three years in the making, so now I get to talk about it. I am very, very happy it is out,” she concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked premiered in Australia on November 3, and today, on November 22, the movie has hit cinemas in the United States.

