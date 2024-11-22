Cara Delevingne dishes on her 'wild ride' with Taylor Swift after former's breakup

Cara Delevingne dishes out the 'wild ride' with Taylor Swift after her breakup

Cara Delevingne has shared insights into her friendship with Taylor Swift.

During the conversation with Interview, the Hollywood star candidly shared about being a roommate of the Blank Space singer.

At the time, the Only Murder In The Building actor recalled when she had experienced the break and she received homely support from Swift.

She, who has been dating Leah Masona for more than two years, began by saying, “I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her."

We’re very different people, "She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well," she told the publication. "But we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.”

For those unversed, the duo was spotted for a girls group outing alongside Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes in New York City, last November.

Somewhere in the interview, Delevingne praised Swift’s sense of rumour and said, “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

Before concluding, she shared, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--- everyone up so hard.”