Here's why Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande break down in tears during 'Wicked' press

Cynthia Erivo has finally revealed why she and Ariana Grande have been so emotional while promoting Wicked.

In an interview on the Heart Breakfast show, Amanda Holden noted, “Every interview I've read Cynthia of you and Ariana, it just says that you end up in tears all the time,” to which Cynthia agreed, saying, “We do!”

She explained, “And I think it's because people have come in with such energy and they come in, their responses, their emotional responses come into the room with us, it's the first time we've been able to talk about it, so we're both reliving and rehashing all the things we've been through and the journey we've been on.”

“Yeah, I don't blame you. You went through COVID, you went through strikes, there was all kind of obstacles to overcome to make this movie,” Amanda said.

Moreover, Cynthia noted that the “very last song was filmed after the strike, so we were meant to finish and we couldn't meet, ended up stopping and six months later finished with that.”

While Wicked part 1 hit cinemas on Friday, part 2 will be released on November 21, 2025.