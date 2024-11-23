 
Geo News

Here's why Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande break down in tears during 'Wicked' press

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo often get emotional while promoting 'Wicked'

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Heres why Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande break down in tears during Wicked press
Here's why Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande break down in tears during 'Wicked' press

Cynthia Erivo has finally revealed why she and Ariana Grande have been so emotional while promoting Wicked.

In an interview on the Heart Breakfast show, Amanda Holden noted, “Every interview I've read Cynthia of you and Ariana, it just says that you end up in tears all the time,” to which Cynthia agreed, saying, “We do!”

She explained, “And I think it's because people have come in with such energy and they come in, their responses, their emotional responses come into the room with us, it's the first time we've been able to talk about it, so we're both reliving and rehashing all the things we've been through and the journey we've been on.”

“Yeah, I don't blame you. You went through COVID, you went through strikes, there was all kind of obstacles to overcome to make this movie,” Amanda said.

Moreover, Cynthia noted that the “very last song was filmed after the strike, so we were meant to finish and we couldn't meet, ended up stopping and six months later finished with that.”

While Wicked part 1 hit cinemas on Friday, part 2 will be released on November 21, 2025.

Cher announces huge career shift post memoir release
Cher announces huge career shift post memoir release
Jason Kelce hints at playful festive gift for Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce hints at playful festive gift for Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo on recording live vocals for 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo on recording live vocals for 'Wicked'
Nicole Kidman explains again why she chose to do 'Babygirl'
Nicole Kidman explains again why she chose to do 'Babygirl'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly stronger than ever amid pregnancy: Source
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly stronger than ever amid pregnancy: Source
Steve McQueen praises Saoirse Ronan, Elliot Heffernan for Blitz performance
Steve McQueen praises Saoirse Ronan, Elliot Heffernan for Blitz performance
Charli XCX announces 'Brat 2025 Arena Tour': 'see you soon'
Charli XCX announces 'Brat 2025 Arena Tour': 'see you soon'
Prince William gives King Charles sneak peek at his vision for a more modern monarchy
Prince William gives King Charles sneak peek at his vision for a more modern monarchy