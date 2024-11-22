Charli XCX announces 'Brat 2025 Arena Tour': 'see you soon'

Charli XCX just unveiled yet another tour plan!

As she recently wrapped up her popular Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan, that is, on October 23, the Official hitmaker already has a plan set to execute bringing back her wildly successful Brat album, back on the road.

On November 22, Friday, the 32-year-old pop star took to her official Instagram account to delight her fans with her upcoming BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR.

The Apple singer revealed a whole string of dates that would feature her performances, along with sharing information about how and when fans can get their tickets.

“BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG! sign up for presale access by monday at 10am et at https://livemu.sc/charlixcx,” Charli XCX mentioned in the caption of her post.

Addressing her fans, she further penned, “see you sooooonnnnn angels ;)”

Charli XCX‘s upcoming tour starts off on April 22, 2025 in Austin, Texas and would wind things up on May 1 in Brooklyn, New York. She would be making three more stops in Minneapolis, MN and Rosemont, IL.

Additionally, it is not clear if the Club classics singer has any plans to add further dates along with visiting any other cities, countries or bring along a special guest.