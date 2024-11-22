Nicole Kidman explains again why she chose to do 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman stars in 'Babygirl' alongside Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas

Nicole Kidman is dishing more on why she chose to do the erotic thriller Babygirl.

In the movie, Nicole plays a married high-powered boss who begins an affair with a young intern.

The 57-year-old appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she was joined by median Chris McCausland and singer Benson Boone and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

During the show, Nicole dubbed the movie “weird, but in a good way”

The Big Little Lies star said: “The thing that attracted me to the film is that it’s in the voice of the female. A lot of films in this genre we saw in the 90s came from the male view, but this is twisted around and told through the lens of a woman.”

She added: “I loved the script, I love supporting women in the industry, and it was just really good. It is exciting and bold, and I am always looking to push out of my comfort zone.”

She explained: “I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I'd never been.”

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl will be in theaters on December 25, 2024.