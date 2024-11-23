Matthew McConaughey shares mom's reaction to his 1999 naked bongo arrest

atthew McConaughey shares mom's reaction to his 1999 naked bongo arrest

After Matthew McConaughey's infamous 1999 naked bongo arrest, he revealed that his mom was not surprised at all.

McConaughey along with Malcolm Gladwell, attended the Texas Book Festival headlining author and discussed his 2020 memoir Greenlights.

The 55-year-old actor reflected on his mother's advice when he was arrested for playing the bongos while naked and high.

"'You go outside in front of that media and you hold your head high,'" McConaughey recalled, "'I know what you were doing last night playing bongos, smoking that funny stuff in your birthday suit, and you've done it many times before and I know you're going to do it again."

"Don't walk into a place like you want to buy it, walk in it like you own it.' She tells me that before we go to prom, she tells me that on the morning before I went in to go do a screen test for A Time to Kill," he continued.

As per McConaughey's memoir during his 1999 arrest, he was 29 years old at the time, enjoying a slow morning under the influence of marijuana playing "beautiful melodic beats of Henri Dikongué"

He opened the window of his room to smell jasmine and started to bang on bongos, “What I didn’t know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me and pin me to the floor,” he wrote in his book.