Cheryl remembers 'great dad' Liam Payne

Cheryl has finally bid farewell to her son, Bear’s father, Liam Payne.

The Girls Aloud alum, laid the deceased One Direction star to rest at his funeral in the Home Counties on Wednesday, November 20.

She was supported by her bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at the service. Additionally, Liam's bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were also in attendance to pay tributes to their longtime pal.

Before the For You singer fell to his demise from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina, Cheryl spoke fondly of her relationship with Liam and how much he loved their seven-year-old son.

The Fight For This Love hitmaker described him as a “great dad” despite having split from Liam in 2018. She told The Telegraph, "Liam is a great dad. He's much softer than me.”

She continued, "I'm the strict one; Liam isn't. I'll be the one saying, 'Just one square of chocolate,' but Bear is so good. If I get cross with him he puts his little hands on my face and looks into my eyes to see if I'm deadly serious or a tiny bit cross, and it melts my heart.”

For the unversed, Cheryl and Liam were first romantically linked in 2016, however, the two ended their relationship in 2018, that is, a year after Bear was born.