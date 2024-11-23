 
Taylor Swift, mom Andrea share adorable hug after 'Eras Tour' show in Toronto

Taylor Swift will conclude 'Eras Tour' on December 8, 2024

November 23, 2024

Taylor Swift shared an adorable hug with her mom Andrea.

On November 21, Swift performed her Eras Tour show in Toronto,

Right after exiting the stage, Swift shared a long hug with her mom, Andrea.

In a video shared by fans on social media, Swift can be seen walking off the stage meeting her mom who was waiting for her backstage.

The mother-daughter duo shared a sweet hug while Andrea rubs Swift’s back.

Fans had an adorable reaction to the moment, with one writing, “TAYLOR LEAVING AND HUGGING ANDREA I CRY.”

“They are so sweet!!,” another added.

The third user stated, “she's SAD SAD just like WE ARE.”

The Back to December hitmaker performed mashups of tracks Better Than Revenge from Speak Now, Mr. Perfectly Fine from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), State of Grace from Red, and Labrynth from Midnights album.

It is worth mentioning that Swift has two more shows in Toronto then she will head to Vancouver, where the Eras Tour will officially conclude on December 8, 2024.

