Gisele Bundchen involves Tom Brady kids in baby number 3 preps: Report

Tom Brady kids are reportedly more than happy to help Gisele Bundchen with pre-baby preparations

November 23, 2024

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly thrilled to become a mother once again.

The expectant mother is in her best state of mind and wants to decorate a nursery for her unborn child, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on these preparations, a source shared with the outlet that Tom Brady kids are helping their mom put up the decorations.

“It’s become a bonding experience for her and Vivian,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to add, “Viv is taking the lead with the decorating.”

For those unversed, Tom Brady shares children Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele Bündchen.

Nonetheless, the kids have also grown close to their jiu jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valante.

“The nursery is all beige and sand colors — it has a very zen vibe,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.

In an earlier report, a source shared that Gisele believes that the “family-oriented” Joaquim will be a better father for her kids as compared to Tom Brady, who admitted “screwing up” as a father. 

