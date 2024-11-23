 
Matthew McConaughey reminisices over his ‘small town' childhood

The actor called his mom and dad "rebellious" and said that they were "a resilient family"

November 23, 2024

Matthew McConaughey opened up about growing up in a small town.

The 55-year-old award winning actor appered ina recent episode of tennis pro Nick Kyrgios's podcast, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios and discussed his "small town" upbringing.

“I was born in a little small town, Uvalde. We left in 1979 because it was kinda getting too big. It was 12,000 people and a Wendy’s burger moved into town,' he told the host.

While looking back McConaughey said, “We were middle class. We got by, I think, it was tough. My dad was trying to keep from going bankrupt at times," McConaughey recalled.

"But he went from truck driver to running a gas station to being a pipe salesman, and we started to roll a little bit. As he said, he started to ‘hit licks’ in the '80s and we started to roll,” he continued.

McConaughey revealed that his mom was a teacher and his parents were "rebellious."

“My mom was the school teacher who would actually come home and go, ‘check it out, here’s the answers to the test.’ She’d be like, ‘this is a stupid curriculum, don't even read it,’” the Interstellar star noted, adding, “My mom and dad were rebellious in that way. They were real good trouble, man. They were outlaws, we were a resilient family.” 

