Ethan Slater teases 'Wicked' set moments with girlfriend Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater shared insights into his magical time on the set of Wicked along with his girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The 32-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account and posted some behind-the-scene shots of the musical film in which he stars as Boq.

While celebrating the official opening of Wicked, he wrote, "Wicked is out now, in theaters, and you can go see it, and that’s crazy.

"To say I’m honored to be a part of this movie is the understatement of the century, he continued.

"I cannot wait for you to see it," Slater concluded the caption.

In the carousel, Slater can be seen with his crew members and co-stars including his now-girlfriend Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Marissa Bode as well as the director of the film Jon M. Chu.

Moreover, Grande also marked the opening of Wicked by sharing an emotional message to her fans on her social media on Friday.

She wrote, “Often when we meet in person, you tell me that you've grown up with me or about the impact that my work has had on your life, but I feel like I don't really get the chance to tell you enough about the impact that you've had on mine.”

The Disney alum expressed her love and gratitude to her fans while gushing over her new movie.

The singer further, “Thank you for your patience with me. I know I disappeared into this project for a long, long time (I believe you all called it 'the drought'!) and I know that was hard for you all.”

It is pertinent to mention that the first part of Wicked hits theaters on Friday while the second part will be released next year on November 21, 2025.