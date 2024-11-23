Jelly Roll reveals how Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' album 'lit a fire' in him

Jelly Roll just revealed that it is Taylor Swift who inspires him to work harder!

After the Save Me hitmaker walked back home empty handed from this year’s CMA Awards, he revealed how the Eras Tour headliner’s attitude keeps him motivated too.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 39-year-old singer penned a heartfelt caption not only naming Swift as his deriving force but also praising a few other country music contemporary icons.

“I seen a clip the other day of Taylor Swift when she found out her album Reputation was not nominated for album of the year at the Grammys and her first response was ‘it’s OK, I just have to make a better record’ – man that lit a fire under me in a way I’ve never had lit,” Jelly Roll wrote.

The Beautifully Broken Tour headliner continued, “That was ultimate accountability in action in the real moment and that’s why Taylor is the legend she is. That was all said to say, I’m going to write a better album, I’m Going to work harder and I’ll be back baby, I will be back. PS REPUTATION was one of the greatest albums ever written.”

For the unversed, Jelly Roll’s 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel, earned him three CMA nominations in the categories of Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen emerged victorious in each of the categories, respectively.

Praising the Broken Halos hitmaker, Jelly Roll penned, “I know I don’t have to say this but, just so we are clear – Chris Stapleton was and always will be the Male Vocalist of the year as long as he is alive and I think we all agree about that.”

“No one has done more for country music in the last quarter of a century than Morgan has,” the Son of a Sinner crooner mentioned, before concluding, “And Cody, my brother and one of my best friends Cody Johnson, your album Leather is truly one of my favorite albums recorded in the last decade, any win for you is a win for me, you deserved this one, and now I can brag that I’m one of the only features on the CMA album of the year.”