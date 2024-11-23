 
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates 'two years of freedom' from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale finalized their divorce on November 22, 2022

November 23, 2024

Valerie Bertinelli has shared insights into the positive side of her separation from Tom Vitale.

On November 22, the American actor took to Instagram to express her emotions over the two yearlong journey after divorce.

The ex-couple, who had been together for more than a decade, finalised their divorce on November 22, 2022.

She began by writing, "And I did! Today marks two years of freedom. Two years of walking through self doubt and doing my best to get to the other side."

"Two years of knowing that I didn’t deserve to tolerate the intolerable, Two years of working through shame and self loathing ....Two years of working to find my true self."

"Two years of eventually dipping my toe in and feeling love again. (Thank you, Mike), “Bertinelli noted her current beau, Mike Goodnough in the caption.

Moreover, the One Day At A Time star admitted that she is working on becoming the “most authentic version” by learning self love and self acceptance.

“I can never give someone else the love and emotional vulnerability that they need and deserve. You must give it to yourself first so that you can share it. Whoo boy. I’m workin on it.”

Additionally, she showed gratitude towards the support she received from her family, friends and especially from therealhoarse Instagram account.

Before concluding, Bertinelli thanked her fans and wrote a note to herself, “I promise you. It gets better. Some days will still be hard and challenging, but on other days, the light will shine brighter and you will feel it. I love you.”

