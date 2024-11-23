Paris Hilton addresses rumors of plastic surgery: 'I'm all natural'

Paris Hilton has dismissed the rumors that she has gone under the knife.

Speaking with Zach Sang on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality revealed that she has never had any Botox, injectables, or surgery.

“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” said Paris.

The Simple Life alum further shared that she has “stayed out of the sun” and “never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

She added that her mother, Kathy Hilton, taught her skincare tips at a young age.

“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’” said Paris.“Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8.”

“I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa,” the Paris In Love star continued. “It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see.”