 
Geo News

Paris Hilton addresses rumors of plastic surgery: 'I'm all natural'

Paris Hilton reveals she built a spa in her house to maintain her skincare routine

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Paris Hilton addresses rumors of plastic surgery: 'I'm all natural'

Paris Hilton has dismissed the rumors that she has gone under the knife.

Speaking with Zach Sang on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality revealed that she has never had any Botox, injectables, or surgery.

“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” said Paris.

The Simple Life alum further shared that she has “stayed out of the sun” and “never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.” 

She added that her mother, Kathy Hilton, taught her skincare tips at a young age.

“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’” said Paris.“Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8.”

“I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa,” the Paris In Love star continued. “It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see.”

Meghan Markle breaks silence after disappointing King Charles video
Meghan Markle breaks silence after disappointing King Charles
Gigi Hadid offers support to Zayn Malik after Liam Payne's passing
Gigi Hadid offers support to Zayn Malik after Liam Payne's passing
Buckingham Palace issues major update on Queen Camilla's health
Buckingham Palace issues major update on Queen Camilla's health
Khalid retorts over identity debate: 'none of your business'
Khalid retorts over identity debate: 'none of your business'
Meryl Streep pays sweet tribute to 'Death Becomes Her' musical artist Megan
Meryl Streep pays sweet tribute to 'Death Becomes Her' musical artist Megan
Keke Palmer reveals rare advice she got from Ice Cube
Keke Palmer reveals rare advice she got from Ice Cube
Tina Knowles makes bold claim about Beyoncé's highly anticipated Netflix show
Tina Knowles makes bold claim about Beyoncé's highly anticipated Netflix show
Jennifer Lawrence shows off growing baby bump in latest outing
Jennifer Lawrence shows off growing baby bump in latest outing