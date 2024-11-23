 
Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's touching move

Prince William was previously the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a position that is now held by Kate Middleton

November 23, 2024

Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's touching move

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton’s touching move ahead of her Christmas carol concert.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales has invited the children who survived the Southport stabbings to her Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month.

Amid these reports, the palace announced, “The Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards, will visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on Tuesday 26th November on Salisbury Plain.”

The statement further said, “The visit will give His Royal Highness the opportunity to hear how the Welsh Guards have been transitioning from ceremonial duty back to the Field Army.

“For the past two years, the Battalion has led a number of historical ceremonial events including the funeral for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as well as Trooping their Colour for His Majesty's first Birthday Parade in 2023.”

The future king became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards after Charles became king in 2022. The title is traditionally held by the Prince of Wales.

William was previously the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a position that is now held by his wife, Kate Middleton. 

