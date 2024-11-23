Kate Middleton takes big step after secret meeting at Windsor Castle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken a major step after a secret meeting at Windsor Castle earlier this week.

According to reports, the future queen held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle with her Early Years team ahead of World Children’s Day.

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 alongside her husband, Prince William.

Following the meeting, now the Daily Mail has reported that Kate Middleton has taken a big step as she has invited the children who survived the Southport stabbings to her Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month.

The report further claims Kate met them in private previously and they will reunite on December 6 at her first Together at Christmas celebration since completing her chemotherapy.

Kate and William visited the grieving town in October and offered words of comfort to the families of little Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

It was Prince William and Kate's first joint public engagement since the Princess of Wales finished her chemotherapy treatment.