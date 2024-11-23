Keke Palmer reveals rare advice she got from Ice Cube

Keke Palmer revealed the rare advice she received from Ice Cube when she starred alongside him in the 2008 sports comedy The Longshots.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the actress and singer shared that Ice warned her about men in Hollywood.

"He didn't say too much — a man of few words. But very nice, and one day they were like, ‘Ice Cube wants to speak to you,' and I'm like, 'Okay …' " recalled Keke.

The 31-year-old continued that she was called into a room where the rapper was with his bodyguards as he gave her advice about men in the showbiz industry.

"He's like, 'I just want to tell you, Keke. You’re a beautiful young lady, and I see how kind you are and how nice you are to everybody on the set. But I want you to know you’re growing into a young woman, and a lot of times the way that people see you — the way that these men see you on set — it's not the way that you see yourself,' " Keke recalled Ice telling her.

The Nope actress added that the crooner told her to "protect yourself, be careful and don’t let them take advantage of you. Know who you are and know what you have so people can't use it against you."