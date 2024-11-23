 
Geo News

Diddy's sons battle with witness Courtney over 'Kim Porter Tell It All' book

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sons take legal action against witness Courtney Burgess over 'Kim Porter Tell It All' book amid courtroom tension

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Diddy’s sons battle with witness Courtney over Kim Porter Tell It All
Diddy’s sons battle with witness Courtney over 'Kim Porter Tell It All'

Courtney Burgess, a witness in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing legal case, has hit back at Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, the rapper’s sons, after they filed a cease-and-desist order against him.

The dispute stems from Burgess’ attempts to sell an unauthorized tell-all book titled Kim Porter Tell It All, purportedly based on their late mother Kim Porter’s life.

According to Daily Mail, Combs’ songs accused Burgess of exploiting their mother’s legacy for profit, arguing that the book is an attempt to capitalize on her fame.

Meanwhile, they maintain that as Porter’s rightful heirs, they own her intellectual property, including the alleged diary entries Burgess claims to possess.

As per the publication, in a legal filing prepared with his attorney Ariel Michell, Burgess defended his actions, asserting that Porter was not a public entertainer or actor but gained recognition solely as Combs’ “long-time paramour.”

According to TMZ, Burgess claimed that Porter granted him the rights to her intellectual property before her death in 2018.

Moreover, Michell further stated that Burgess met Porter through a mutual friend, a music producer, and that she had “promised to share a memoir with him.”

Additionally, Burgess alleges that this is how he obtained the diary entries and the rights to distribute them.

As per the outlet, the legal clash unfolds amid Burgess’ involvement in the federal investigation surrounding Combs as reports suggested that he has met with federal prosecutors in New York City and provided information, including claims of possessing “explicit tapes involving celebrities.”

It is worth mentioning that Burgess’ phone, which allegedly contained data related to Porter’s book, was seized during the investigation.

Denzel Washington details 'final' career plans after 'Gladiator II'
Denzel Washington details 'final' career plans after 'Gladiator II'
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate amid Harry's major decision without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate amid Harry's major decision without Meghan Markle
Cher reveals shocking claims against hateful directors
Cher reveals shocking claims against hateful directors
Bruno Mars grateful to Blackpink's Rose for bringing K-pop in his life
Bruno Mars grateful to Blackpink's Rose for bringing K-pop in his life
Jon M. Chu spills the tea on the biggest surprise in 'Wicked'
Jon M. Chu spills the tea on the biggest surprise in 'Wicked'
Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's touching move
Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's touching move
Tom Sandoval gives spoiler to 'The Traitors' season 3: 'kilt'
Tom Sandoval gives spoiler to 'The Traitors' season 3: 'kilt'
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's holiday plans revealed amid split rumors
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's holiday plans revealed amid split rumors