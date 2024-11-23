Diddy's sons battle with witness Courtney over 'Kim Porter Tell It All' book

Diddy’s sons battle with witness Courtney over 'Kim Porter Tell It All'

Courtney Burgess, a witness in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing legal case, has hit back at Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, the rapper’s sons, after they filed a cease-and-desist order against him.

The dispute stems from Burgess’ attempts to sell an unauthorized tell-all book titled Kim Porter Tell It All, purportedly based on their late mother Kim Porter’s life.

According to Daily Mail, Combs’ songs accused Burgess of exploiting their mother’s legacy for profit, arguing that the book is an attempt to capitalize on her fame.

Meanwhile, they maintain that as Porter’s rightful heirs, they own her intellectual property, including the alleged diary entries Burgess claims to possess.

As per the publication, in a legal filing prepared with his attorney Ariel Michell, Burgess defended his actions, asserting that Porter was not a public entertainer or actor but gained recognition solely as Combs’ “long-time paramour.”

According to TMZ, Burgess claimed that Porter granted him the rights to her intellectual property before her death in 2018.

Moreover, Michell further stated that Burgess met Porter through a mutual friend, a music producer, and that she had “promised to share a memoir with him.”

Additionally, Burgess alleges that this is how he obtained the diary entries and the rights to distribute them.

As per the outlet, the legal clash unfolds amid Burgess’ involvement in the federal investigation surrounding Combs as reports suggested that he has met with federal prosecutors in New York City and provided information, including claims of possessing “explicit tapes involving celebrities.”

It is worth mentioning that Burgess’ phone, which allegedly contained data related to Porter’s book, was seized during the investigation.