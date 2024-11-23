Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's holiday plans revealed amid split rumors

Jessica Simpson and her estranged husband, Eric Johnson are planning to spend the holidays together with their children despite persistent rumors of a split.

According to US Weekly, the couple revealed that their focus remains on their family.

In regards to this, the publication claimed, “Jessica and Eric plan on being all together for the holidays with the kids. It’s all about the kids and family. They don’t hate each other.”

Moreover, Simpson and Johnson, who share daughter Maxwell and Birdie along with a son named Ace, are reportedly going through a challenging phase in their 10-year marriage.

Earlier this month, Eric was seen in Los Angeles without his wedding ring, intensifying speculation about their separation.

As per Daily Mail, the couple, who began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014, are said to be living apart and working on a potential split without disrupting their children’s lives.

Despite their separation, Simpson remains “heartbroken” and hopes to repair their relationship.

Additionally, the outlet claimed, “They are stuck in a lull period and are both trying to figure out what could spark things to bring it back, whether that is more counseling or something else.”

Furthermore, Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson recently denied any knowledge while a source emphasized Eric’s support during Jessica’s sobriety journey and called him her “rock.”

It is worth mentioning that as the couple continues to go through their relationship struggles, they are prioritizing family unity for the holiday season.