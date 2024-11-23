 
Victoria Beckham dishes on 'deep insecurities' about her skin

Victoria Beckham revealed why it was difficult for her to 'smile' in photos

November 23, 2024

Victoria Beckham revealed that her once-famous serious expression in public photos stemmed from deep insecurities about her skin.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the fashion designer shared that her struggles with acne, which began in her teens, left her feeling uncomfortable and self-conscious, making it difficult to smile in photos.

In regards to this, she admitted while reflecting on her early years of fame, “Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable.”

Moreover, over the years, A Mind Of Its Own singer has been candid about her “problematic skin” and credited her strict diet and skincare routine for helping her achieve clearer skin.

According to Daily Mail, known for her famously disciplined eating habits, the fashion designer revealed that her diet includes grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

Additionally, these days, the mother of five embraces a more confident outlook, often appearing in public with a warm smile and minimal look, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, she described attending a recent red carpet event wearing only concealer, something she would have considered “unthinkable” in the past.

Furthermore, the Wannabe singer added, “Getting older has been genuinely liberating”, while noting that she no longer dwells on negative comments about her appearance which was a habit she has left behind as she prioritizes “self-acceptance.”  

