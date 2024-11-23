Cher reveals shocking claims against hateful directors

Cher has dished out the names of two directors, whom she dislikes in her entire career.

While promoting Cher: The Memoir Part 1, she candidly shared with The Time outlet about the challenges that she faced in the Hollywood industry.

“There are only two directors I didn’t like,” the Hollywood star began. “Peter Bogdanovich and the guy from The Muppets.”

At the time, she reflected upon the director Frank Oz of her movie Mermaids and said, “I actually got the guy from The Muppets fired.”

“I said, either you’re going or I’m going, which is a shame because he’s a really good director, but he had a thing about me. He would go, ‘At least my wife loves me!’”

Meanwhile, Cher recalled while filming on 1980’s movie Mask with director Bogdanovich and told the publication, “He was an a******”

“He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f****** arrogant. I really, really disliked him.” And also shared when he “comes in and says, ‘Cher, where do you think we should film this scene?’”

“And I say, ‘Well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don’t we do that again?’ The next morning he arrives on set eating an egg sandwich and starts screaming that he’s not going to let me direct this film.”

“I’m a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a p**,” the Oscar winner added.

She said, “Ask everybody: I’m really easy to work with, I’m not arbitrary in the things I say, because it’s right to do what the director wants until you need to speak up.”

“Meryl says that if the director wants you to do something you don’t like, you say: ‘Yes, yes, yes, I’ll do it that way.’”

“Then you do it your way and they don’t even notice. I’ve worked with Bob Altman, Mike Nichols, Norman Jewison… Really great directors whom I respect. I know when to listen,” the Mamma Mia actress concluded.