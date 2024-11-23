Alec Baldwin set to receive major career accomplishment

The Turin Film Festival’s most anticipated guest honouree was Alec Baldwin, whose recent legal battle following the tragic on-set accident during the filming of Rust has kept him in the spotlight.

Baldwin will attend the festival on Monday to receive the prestigious Stella Della Mole Award for career achievement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will also participate in a press conference and introduce a screening of his 1990 thriller The Hunt for Red October.

Meanwhile, back on October 21, 2023, the Rust tragedy unfolded when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set after Baldwin fired a prop revolver containing a live round, as per the publication.

Moreover, the incident also injured director Joel Souza, who was struck in the shoulder while Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed in August, though the incident has continued to draw significant attention.

Additionally, Rust received a warm reception earlier this week at the Camerimage Film Festival in Toruń, Poland.

Director Joel Souza and cinematographer Bianca Cline attended the premiere, which included a moment of silence in memory of Hutchins.

As per the outlet, the screening was introduced by Rachel Mason, a close friend of Hutchins and filmmaker working on a documentary about the late director of photography as Mason praised Souza and Cline as “real heroes” for completing the film, despite the challenges.