Idris Elba is ready to shake things up in 'Masters of the Universe'

Idris Elba, a celebrated actor and rapper, is preparing for a big role in Masters of the Universe for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Deadline, Elba is in final talks to play Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, in the live-action movie, which is based on the popular Mattel toy line.

Alongside the 52-year-old actor, the movie also stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Alison Brie as Evil Lyn.

Chris Butler has written the script, while Robbie Brenner, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch are producing the forthcoming film.

Elba is represented by The Artists Partnership and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Luther star is currently filming Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled White House thriller for Netflix and also voices Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

For those unversed, in Masters of the Universe, Duncan is portrayed as a good guy who has been the weapons master and combat teacher for the royal family for centuries.

He is also known as Man-At-Arms and was trained by Dekker and fought in the Great Unrest.

King Randor asked him to create an elite strike team, which he calls The Masters of the Universe.

Notably, Mattel's Masters of the Universe franchise started in 1982 and quickly expanded to include an animated series, video games, and other products.

It is noteworthy to mention that Masters of the Universe will hit theaters on June 5, 2026