Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into her workout routine amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes is proving that pregnancy isn’t slowing her down in the gym.

On Friday, November 22, the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing a vigorous workout session where she performed weighted squats while proudly displaying her baby bump.

In regards to this, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Friday! Still squatting my life away,” while she added, “Get ya movement in today.”

In the video, Brittany, who is expecting her third child with the NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes, expertly executed a series of squats, gripping a barbell loaded with heavy weights.

Meanwhile, her gym attire was a cut-out sports bra paired with high-rise leggings, which highlighted her baby bump as she maintained perfect form.

Moreover, the Kansas City Current co-owner also posted an earlier Boomerang clip, taking a mirror selfie in the gym with a smile and her hand on her hip.

It is worth mentioning that the former soccer player has been an advocate for staying active during pregnancy and frequently shares her workout routines with her followers.

Back in October, she documented a series of exercises, including bicep cults and glute kickbacks which she often captions as “Pregnancy, postpartum” and “We workingggggg.”

Furthermore, the couple announced their third pregnancy in July while being parents to Sterling and Patrick “Bronze.”