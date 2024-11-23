 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into her workout routine amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes showcases her fitness enthusiasm while she works out all day amid third pregnancy

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into her workout routine amid pregnancy
Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into her workout routine amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes is proving that pregnancy isn’t slowing her down in the gym.

On Friday, November 22, the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing a vigorous workout session where she performed weighted squats while proudly displaying her baby bump.

In regards to this, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Friday! Still squatting my life away,” while she added, “Get ya movement in today.”

Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into her workout routine amid pregnancy

In the video, Brittany, who is expecting her third child with the NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes, expertly executed a series of squats, gripping a barbell loaded with heavy weights.

Meanwhile, her gym attire was a cut-out sports bra paired with high-rise leggings, which highlighted her baby bump as she maintained perfect form.

Moreover, the Kansas City Current co-owner also posted an earlier Boomerang clip, taking a mirror selfie in the gym with a smile and her hand on her hip.

It is worth mentioning that the former soccer player has been an advocate for staying active during pregnancy and frequently shares her workout routines with her followers.

Back in October, she documented a series of exercises, including bicep cults and glute kickbacks which she often captions as “Pregnancy, postpartum” and “We workingggggg.”

Furthermore, the couple announced their third pregnancy in July while being parents to Sterling and Patrick “Bronze.”

Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers
Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers
Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating 'Reputation' announcement post mashup
Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating 'Reputation' announcement post mashup
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about singing in 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about singing in 'Wicked'
'Wolfs' director gives disappointing update on sequel
'Wolfs' director gives disappointing update on sequel
Bowen Yang reflects on manifesting 'Wicked' and 'SNL' success in touching story
Bowen Yang reflects on manifesting 'Wicked' and 'SNL' success in touching story
Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral
Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral
Richard Gere recalls building chemistry with Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'
Richard Gere recalls building chemistry with Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'
Alec Baldwin set to receive major career accomplishment
Alec Baldwin set to receive major career accomplishment