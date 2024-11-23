Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her kids' reaction to Timothee Chalamet kiss

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up on her kids’ excitement about her kiss with Timothee Chalamet for the Marty Supreme movie.

Paltrow’s role in Marty Supreme marks her return to acting and the leaked photo of her kissing Chalamet set the internet, and her WhatsApp groups, on fire.

"You're trying to have this scene, it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi," Paltrow told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "All my mom group texts were on fire, like 'Oh my God!'"

Chalamet’s fame has become global especially after megahits like Wonka and Dune: Part Two. In a recent lookalike contest where fans had gathered, Chalamet made a surprise appearance. The contest got so big that the police had to intervene. Many curly haired men competed to win the $50 cash prize and bragging rights.

As for Gwyneth, the actress recently posted a TikTok video taking part in the viral “suspect’ challenge. The statements against her included: “Suspect has dated all the Brads in Hollywood,” “Suspect said they were done with acting but was spotted on Deuxmoi kissing Timothee Chalamet,” and “Suspect wants us to grow our TikTok following but has never been on TikTok.”

Gwyneth Paltrow will next be seen alongside Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.