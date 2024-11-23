 
Geo News

Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers

Billie Eilish's teenager fans were killed in a fatal car accident while traveling along Interstate 29 in Missouri

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers
Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers

Billie Eilish broke her silence following the deaths of two of her fans who were killed on the way to her concert in Omaha, Nebraska.

As reported by Hello Magazine, the Bad Guy hitmaker's two fans named Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham, who were both 18, died after their car crashed into another vehicle while traveling along Interstate 29 in Missouri.

A Billie Eilish fan account then shared the news on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we let you guys know about the tragic car accident three fans in our community, Kole, Lucy and Aubrey endured on their way to Billie's concert in Omaha yesterday."

While responding to the fan page post, the 22-year-old singer penned a heartfelt tribute to the families of the deceased, writing, "Sending so much love to the families. So heartbreaking.”

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the fatal accident occurred just after 7 am on Sunday after a woman called 911 claiming that she and her one-year-old son had been kidnapped by a "suicidal and homicidal" man.

Bowen Yang recalls 'disaster' first 'SNL' screen test
Bowen Yang recalls 'disaster' first 'SNL' screen test
Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating 'Reputation' announcement post mashup
Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating 'Reputation' announcement post mashup
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about singing in 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about singing in 'Wicked'
'Wolfs' director gives disappointing update on sequel
'Wolfs' director gives disappointing update on sequel
Bowen Yang reflects on manifesting 'Wicked' and 'SNL' success in touching story
Bowen Yang reflects on manifesting 'Wicked' and 'SNL' success in touching story
Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral
Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral
Richard Gere recalls building chemistry with Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'
Richard Gere recalls building chemistry with Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'
Alec Baldwin set to receive major career accomplishment
Alec Baldwin set to receive major career accomplishment