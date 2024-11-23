Billie Eilish breaks silence following tragic deaths of her concertgoers

Billie Eilish broke her silence following the deaths of two of her fans who were killed on the way to her concert in Omaha, Nebraska.

As reported by Hello Magazine, the Bad Guy hitmaker's two fans named Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham, who were both 18, died after their car crashed into another vehicle while traveling along Interstate 29 in Missouri.

A Billie Eilish fan account then shared the news on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we let you guys know about the tragic car accident three fans in our community, Kole, Lucy and Aubrey endured on their way to Billie's concert in Omaha yesterday."

While responding to the fan page post, the 22-year-old singer penned a heartfelt tribute to the families of the deceased, writing, "Sending so much love to the families. So heartbreaking.”

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the fatal accident occurred just after 7 am on Sunday after a woman called 911 claiming that she and her one-year-old son had been kidnapped by a "suicidal and homicidal" man.