Jason Momoa shares his approach to dealing with stage fright

Jason Momoa plays bass in a band with his close friends

Jason Momoa has embraced stage fright as he performs with his band ÖOF TATATÁ.

Momoa told People, "It gives me an opportunity to have two hours to really be scared. I've never done theater, I've never been on stage — so it's another aspect that I've never gotten into."

"It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way," he continued. "It's been fun to experience that."

"It could be a crowd of 400, it could be a crowd of 1,000, but they're right there. It's so exposed," added the Aquaman star. "And it's not something that if I mess up, it's just like, 'Oh.' You want to be perfect. But I think people are having a good time, so I'm just trying to go out there and spread a little love."

Momoa plays bass in ÖOF TATATÁ, which translates to "Oof, Almost" in Māori. He’s joined in the band by his friends Mike Hayes, and Kenny Dale, who play the guitar and the drums respectively. Mike is also the lead vocalist.

"These are my best friends," Momoa said of his bandmates. "They've been playing for the last 20 years, and they actually taught me how to play guitar and how to play drums."

Jason Momoa achieved fame through his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He went on to star in films like Aquaman and Dune: Part 1.