Kendrick Lamar reflects on past failure: 'I moved on'

Kendrick Lamar is taking responsibility for his past supergroup, Black Hippy, who did not manage to make an album because of him.



In one of the songs on his surprise album GNX, Heart Pt. 6, he acknowledged in the last verse that his focus had shifted from the group to other endeavors.

“I jog my memory, knowin’ Black Hippy didn’t work ’cause of me/Creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach/Top, remember all them sessions we would strategize/To hit the streets, then come back, record three records?” he rapped.

The Defunct Black Hippy group was made up of K.Dot, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul.

The Grammy winner sparked hope of a reunion when he brought the group out during his Juneteenth Pop Out show.

However, Schoolboy poured cold waters on any group’s collaboration in the near future time.

“I’m not making no Black Hippy ****,” he said on The Danny Brown Show when asked about the reunion. “Hell no. I’ll never do that ****. ”

The Blessed rapper continued, “I think we’re all kind of on our separate paths right now. Dot is doing his own thing with pgLang."

"I’m doing my own thing, curating a new artist. I did that part already, I gotta have this second part ’cause I got like 18 more albums to make."

“So it’s like I’m tryna figure out this phase before I get to the third phase. And Ab-Soul, he’s working, Jay Rock‘s working. I just don’t see where we’ll ever have time to," the 38-year-old concluded.