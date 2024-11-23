Miley Cyrus fights back against legal case on her

Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright infringement case on her track Flowers. But, her lawyer said the lawsuit has a "fatal error."



Temp Music Investments moved against the Grammy winner, including others related to the song, in September, claiming they had the rights to Bruno Mars's 2013 song When I Was Your Man while alleging the Grammy winner unauthorisedly "exploited" track in her song.

The company based its claim on the song by sharing that it has bought a portion of it from the track's co-writer, Phil Lawrence.

Miley, meanwhile, in her response, said the lawsuit has a "fatal flaw," pointing to Mars and his other co-writers' choice not to sue her as an example, according to Billboard.

"Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the 'When I Was Your Man' copyright from only one of that musical composition's four co-authors," the Angels Like You singer's lawyer, Peter Anderson, said. "That is a fatal and incurable defect in plaintiff's claim."

Flowers was part of Miley's last album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in 2023. The track topped the charts and won the singer two Grammys.