Christina Aguilera loves 'being cozy' on Christmas

Christina Aguilera talks about her favourite Christmas ritual

November 24, 2024

Christina Aguilera has revealed her plans for Christmas.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Christina shared that she loves “being cozy” on Christmas.

However, Christina added, “But if I’m going to a holiday party. I love playing up the festivities with some sparkle, usually [with] golds, silvers and reds.”

The singer and actress, who recently did honours of cutting ribbon for H&M’s renovated flagship store, also talked about their holiday collection.

“The subtle shimmer on these pieces is what makes them perfect for the holidays,” Christina said.

Additionally, Christina revealed “bath time” as her favourite ritual, saying, “I’ve always loved baths and during the holidays I tend to prioritize that routine a bit more.”

“But also moisturiser, especially for the extra cold, dry weather. It’s everything,” she added.

The Lady Marmalade songstress, who is a mom to two kids, talked about Christmas in family.

“Cozy Christmas pyjamas are a big thing for us! That includes fun onesies and socks,” Christina shared.

