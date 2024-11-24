 
Victoria Beckham shares extreme diet secrets for healthy skin

Victoria Beckham admits its 'better for everyone' that she doesn't cook

Web Desk
November 24, 2024

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her extreme diet.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria has revealed that after struggling with acne she continues to follow a strict set of rules for the sake of her skin.

The fashion designer revealed her skincare routine also includes using a £2,000 Dermalux LED device every morning for 30 minutes.

“It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate,” Victoria said.

Additionally, Victoria also shared that don’t cook now, saying, “[My daughter] Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't.”

It is worth mentioning that David previously revealed that his wife has eaten the same meal for 25 years, saying, "Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years!"

However, Victoria humorously countered in an interview, saying, "I mean, talk about making me sound boring! No. What he meant is that he's never met anyone who is more disciplined with the way that they eat."

