Javier Bardem gets honest about 'Dune 3'

Javier Bardem is a mainstay in the Dune franchise. However, he has no idea whether he will be in the upcoming Dune: Messiah.



During an interview with Variety, the Oscar winner said, "I know that I'm in the book, so I should be in the script. If I'm not, I will be very angry and I will let him know. I will go to Canada."

However, he raved about the director Denis Villeneuve, saying, "Seriously though, I totally love him. I adore him. Whatever he wants, and whatever he decides, it will be fine for me. Absolutely."

"He's one of a kind. He's an extraordinary human being. Such a loving man, fun, funny as hell, and a real worker."

Javier recalled his son's reaction after watching the last outing of the sci-fi epic.

"When he saw 'Dune 2,' he stood up in the theater and said, 'That's my dad,'" he added.

"But then at the end, he said, 'But you haven't had any sword fighting.' So now I have another demand for Denis Villeneuve. If there is such a thing as 'Dune: Messiah,' please give me just a little sword fighting that I can show it to my kid," the 55-year-old concluded.