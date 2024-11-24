Lil Wayne breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's name-drop

Lil Wayne has seemingly addressed Kendrick Lamar’s mention of him in his latest album, GNX.

Recently, Lamar name-dropped Wayne in the song Wacced Out Murals from his album, released on November 22.

He raps in the track, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk---, I drew the line and decimals.”

“Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulated me / All these n----s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces,” the rapper further adds.

However, Wayne has seemingly responded to Lamar on X (Former Twitter).

On November 23, he shared a post on X, stating, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all.”

“No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love,” Wayne added.