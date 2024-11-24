 
Lil Wayne breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's name-drop

Kendrick Lamar name-dropped Lil Wayne on his new track 'wacced out murals'

Web Desk
November 24, 2024

Lil Wayne has seemingly addressed Kendrick Lamar’s mention of him in his latest album, GNX.

Recently, Lamar name-dropped Wayne in the song Wacced Out Murals from his album, released on November 22.

He raps in the track, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk---, I drew the line and decimals.

Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulated me / All these n----s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces,” the rapper further adds.

However, Wayne has seemingly responded to Lamar on X (Former Twitter).

On November 23, he shared a post on X, stating, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all.”

“No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love,” Wayne added.

