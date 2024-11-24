'The Real Housewives of Miami' announces new cast member

The Real Housewives of Miami has a new housewife Stephanie Shojaee on board.

Bravo announced on Saturday that Stephanie Shojaee is joining The Real Housewives of Miami cast, which features Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.

The news of Shojaee joining the crew occurred during Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, People reported.

According to her new costars Nepola and Patton, who teased what's to come this season, filming is still underway.

During the panel talk, the housewives revealed that they're preparing to jet off for a cast trip once Fan Fest ends.

Shojaee, a Miami native and real estate developer, told Bravo's The Daily Dish that her experience so far has been a "rollercoaster ride."

"Oh my gosh, I did not know what to expect going into this, but I'm blown away in every sense of the word," she said.

Shojaee introduced herself as a "trailblazer in everything she does. "All my decisions and all of my choices are always surprising everybody."

The reality star also reflected on her initial response to being offered the chance to join the cast.

"I was like, 'I think I just have to take it. I think the timing feels right and here I am.' And what better way to show who I really am than to do it on The [Real] Housewives of Miami."

She also hinted what’s next, calling herself a "very tough cookie. “but I'm a delicious cookie." she insisted.

"I'm the twist that no one's prepared for in every setting: whether it's in the office, whether it's at a family dinner, wherever it is. Nobody really expects what I'm gonna say, and I'm just excited to show how much happiness and excitement."

It was announced in September that cameras were back up and rolling for season 7.

Dr. Nicole Martin will not be gracing the screens this season, per her statement the same month as she mentioned severe postpartum anxiety following her daughter Genevieve’s birth.