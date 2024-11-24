Kate Cassidy's reaction to Liam Payne's last CCTV footage revealed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is still recovering from his tragic death as new details emerge.

Some disturbing images from CCTV footage of the late One Direction member being carried through the CasaSur Palermo Hotel lobby have been making rounds online since Friday.

Per Daily Mail, Payne had been “convulsing” in the lobby in the hour before his October 16 death, which is suspected to have resulted from drug use.

A close friend of Cassidy, 25, updated The Post on how the singer's girlfriend is holding up since his death.

“He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating.”

The pal added, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.”

The footage appears to show two hotel guests walking by as three men— two of which were dressed in suits and a third more casually with a backpack—carried Payne. Two women were also photographed looking at the scene standing near the reception desk.

The men seemingly brought Payne to his third-floor room at around 4:54 p.m. local time, as another CCTV camera captured Payne and three men outside his room at that time.

Guests had reportedly seen Payne acting “erratically” earlier in the day as well where he even smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby, prompting workers to escort him back up to his room.

“We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” one of the hotel staffers told the dispatcher.

“He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life.”

By the time the ambulance arrived, Payne had fallen from his hotel balcony in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness,” meaning suicide was ruled out.