King Charles takes first official step against ‘troublesome' little brother

King Charles has reportedly begun to lose all possible patience with his brother, and the time has come for his eviction it appears.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich made these admissions in one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

In that conversation the expert noted that this has come as part of King Charles’ eviction attempts.

Reportedly, “King Charles is trying to run a more fiscally conservative operation by trying to move Andrew to the vacant Frogmore Cottage.”

But “Prince Andrew… [who’s] desperate to stay… has always been troublesome,” about it.

So it appears as though “King Charles has finally lost patience with Prince Andrew digging his heels in, [becoming] a prisoner of his own pride.”

And “King Charles is beyond frustrated with Prince Andrew,” at this point.

So much so that their relationship is becoming “strained,” and has been “described by friends as ‘guarded’ and mainly Machiavellian – ‘Better to keep one’s friends close and one’s enemies closer’,” the expert also noted before signing off.