Kanye West ironing out ‘resigned' Bianca Censori's pregnancy plans

Kanye West reportedly has a whole new change in mind for Bianca Censori, and its related to her pregnancy style.

News about this has been shared by an inside source that is well versed in the Hollywood sphere.

According to their findings, “They’ve talked about it and Bianca has promised him she wants them, too.”

Not to mention Bianca is “turning 30 in January, so she’s agreed it’s time to start trying.” And “Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues. He’s very impatient.”

But “His enthusiasm doesn’t end with the baby plans – he’s already planning Bianca’s pregnancy style. He’s got this vision for her to wear edgy, sexy, and boundary-pushing outfits.”

“He wants her to make waves and challenge what people expect, especially with maternity fashion. He’s already sketching ideas, and she’s on board with it because she knows he wants to make a statement, and she trusts his vision.”

“But it’s not a shock – she knows Kanye well enough to be expecting this would happen, so she’s kind of resigned to it,” the source also noted.

Before concluding the source also offered some insight on Kim Kardashian’s side of the camp because, “She just hopes that if more kids come into the picture, Kanye will still put her kids first.”

As “Kim’s priority remains their happiness, and that means fostering good relationships between them and any future step-siblings they might have.”